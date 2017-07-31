PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Discovery buys Scripps for $14.6 bln as TV channels consolidate

Westinghouse nuclear project halted in South Carolina

Spotify readies for listing with 60 mln paying customers

HSBC's fresh $2 bln buyback pledge affirms turnround story

Overview

Discovery Communications Inc is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $14.6 billion including debt in a deal that brings the channels TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV and the Food Network under the same umbrella.

Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Company ordered an immediate halt to construction of their jointly owned project in Jenkinsville. The power station is one of two nuclear plants being built by Westinghouse in the united States.

Music streaming company Spotify has reached 60 million paying subscribers as the Swedish start-up prepares for a public listing later this year.

Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc has announced a $2 billion share buyback, raising the amount of total stock it has pledged to buy during the past year to $5.5 billion.