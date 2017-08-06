PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

The British government has said it will pay "no more than it needs to" in its divorce settlement with the European Union, playing down a Sunday Telegraph report that it would pay a sum of 36 billion pounds if the EU agreed to start negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Britain's peer-to-peer lenders will soon have to give out detailed information about how much investors have lost in the past on loans they arranged, as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) tries to regulate the fast growing sector.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc declared confidence in the future of North Sea oil and gas production after a series of cost cuts that executives say have pulled the basin back from the brink of precipitous decline.

Singapore start-up oBike, which offers 1 pound-an-hour rental bikes in London, has said it was "disappointed" after Wandsworth council seized more than 130 of its cycles and described them as a "yellow bike plague".