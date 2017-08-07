PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Higher food costs drive up UK retail sales as confidence falls on.ft.com/2hDR85f

'Essential' services face fines for poor cyber security on.ft.com/2hDWfT3

MEPs seek tougher rules on London euro clearing after UK quits EU on.ft.com/2fnucq1

Ackman's Pershing Square unveils its 3 nominees to ADP board on.ft.com/2fnJUS8

Overview

Rising food costs helped British retail sales in July, with consumers cutting back on non-food spending as confidence in the economic outlook waned, according to the British Retail Consortium.

The UK government is considering proposals that would fine operators of essential UK services that succumb to cyber attacks 17 million pounds ($22.16 million) if they have poor security.

Members of the European Parliament are preparing to bolster EU plans to police London's euro clearing business after Brexit, raising the risk that Britain might lose the lucrative activity.

Hedge fund Pershing Square proposed three nominees, including its Chief Executive William Ackman, to serve on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc.