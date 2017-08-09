FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

The UK spends higher share of GDP on healthcare than the EU and OECD on.ft.com/2fu8gd0

Altice lines up $185 bln pitch for cable group Charter on.ft.com/2fsSSxs

Theresa May's cabinet split three ways over Brexit transition on.ft.com/2hM1SPh

Decline in house prices starts to extend beyond London on.ft.com/2hLY0xG

Overview

Britain has spent a higher percentage of its gross domestic product on healthcare than the European and OECD averages, according to new analysis carried out by two leading think tanks and published on the British Medical Journal website.

Altice NV, the cable and telecoms group controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, is lining up a potential $185 billion bid for Charter Communications Inc .

The British prime minister's Cabinet is split into at least three groups over how Britain should arrange a transition period after Brexit, according to several people involved in discussions.

A decline in UK house prices is beginning to extend beyond London as political uncertainty and tax changes continue to weigh on the top end of the housing market, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors survey of estate agents and surveyors. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

