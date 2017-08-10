FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 11
#公司新闻(英文)
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ONS figures show UK manufacturing stagnating on.ft.com/2hOBrbx

TalkTalk fined for data breach of 21,000 customers on.ft.com/2hOVOVT

Credit Suisse institutes trader ban on Venezuela bonds on.ft.com/2hPCTKR

Bank of England to stick with bank notes containing animal fats on.ft.com/2hPJUeH

Overview

UK's manufacturing output remained stagnant in June, in line with market expectations, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

UK's Information Commissioner's Office fined TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc 100,000 pounds ($129,740.00) for failing to protect the data of its customers, after the details of as many as 21,000 people were unlawfully accessed by three accounts at Indian IT services company Wipro Ltd.

Credit Suisse Group AG has barred transactions involving certain Venezuelan bonds, fearing any potential fallout from being seen to support the increasingly autocratic government of Nicolas Maduro.

The Bank of England has said that after "careful and serious consideration and extensive public consultation" it had decided to stick with printing banknotes that contain animal fat in spite of an outcry by campaigners who wanted them to be made meat-free. ($1 = 0.7708 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

