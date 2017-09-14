FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上11点27分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Nestlé breaks into U.S. hipster coffee market with Blue Bottle deal

(on.ft.com/2eYUqMs)

Volkswagen recalls vehicles in China over faulty airbags

(on.ft.com/2eYoJCT)

GKN picks aerospace specialist as new chief executive

(on.ft.com/2eZj1Aw)

Overview

Nestle SA has bought a 68-percent stake for up to $500 million in California-based Blue Bottle Coffee, accelerating its expansion in the U.S. coffee market.

Volkswagen AG will recall 4.86 million vehicles sold in China due to problems with Takata Corp air bags, a blow to the carmaker in the world’s largest auto market. The recall will apply to both imported and Chinese-made vehicles sold as early as 2005.

GKN Plc has appointed Kevin Cummings, the head of its aerospace division, to succeed Nigel Stein as chief executive. Stein will retire in December after more than five years at the helm.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

