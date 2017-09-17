FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18
2017年9月17日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

2 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BAE boost as Qatar looks to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets

(on.ft.com/2x6xk13)

UK start-up Autolus starts ‘living medicine’ cancer trials

(on.ft.com/2x6LPSn)

PwC’s role in advising Ofwat on prices scrutinised

(on.ft.com/2x6sWPB)

Overview

Qatar’s defence minister signed a letter of intent to buy 24 Typhoon jets from BAE Systems Plc, bringing a much-needed boost to the British defence group after lack of new orders for the fighter jet.

Autolus has taken a step towards developing UK’s first new wave “living medicine” cancer therapies as it launches clinical trials. The British start-up is looking to break into the field of “Car-T”, in which immune cells are extracted from patients, genetically engineered in the lab to fight cancer, and infused back into their bloodstream.

Accountancy firm PwC is under fire over potential conflicts of interest after advising Britain’s top water watchdog, Ofwat, on pricing while working for several water and sewage companies.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang

