PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 凌晨12点28分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Peltz urges shareholders to vote him on P&G board (on.ft.com/2fwzEEt)

Canada and UK warn Boeing over Bombardier suit (on.ft.com/2hdtl8Q)

Rolling Stone up for sale as magazine faces digital challenge (on.ft.com/2xLigq2)

John Chambers to step down at Cisco Systems (on.ft.com/2fvExxI)

Overview

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has urged in a letter to shareholders to vote him on the Procter & Gamble Co’s board at next month’s annual meeting.

U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co was warned on Monday that if it presses ahead with a competition case against Bombardier Inc then both Canada and Britain might block future procurement contracts with it.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner is selling his controlling stake in the magazine amidst revenue declines and suffered circulation as the publishing industry moves from print to digital.

Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday Chairman John Chambers is going to step down. His departure comes as the company is going through an upheaval in its business caused by the rise of cloud computing.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

