REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 29

Prime Minister Theresa May is being urged to deliver on her promise to cut energy bills for 17 million households in a cross-party letter signed by nearly 200 MPs, including 76 Conservatives.

Brompton issued a voluntary recall of 144,000 of its folding bicycles saying all of its bikes manufactured between April 2014 and May 2017 contained axles that had shown a higher than expected failure rate.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday there was no justification for any changes to the rules governing asset managers, firing a salvo against an attempt by European regulators to shake up the rules after Brexit.

Lawyers representing two Uber drivers argued in front of an employment tribunal on Thursday that the ride-hailing firm is an employer and not just an agent connecting drivers to passengers as the company sets the fees, determines the routes for the driver and adjudicates when passengers complained about the journeys. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)