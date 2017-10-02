PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May's plan to lure younger voters comes under attack on.ft.com/2xJVi2l

Renters pay 54 bln stg to private landlords in buy-to-let boom on.ft.com/2xJBuMk

Ofcom warns legal action by operators threatens 5G services on.ft.com/2xKcYL6

Catalans defy Madrid to register clear vote for independence on.ft.com/2xJHe9e

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to showcase a new youth-friendly policy agenda at the Conservative party conference on Sunday was overshadowed by a row over Boris Johnson’s leadership ambitions and criticisms of her flagship housing scheme and tuition fee proposals.

Renters paid about 54 billion pounds ($72.30 billion) to buy-to-let investors across the UK over the 12 months to the end of June, more than double the amount of mortgage interest paid to banks by homeowners, according to new figures by the estate agency group Savills.

Legal action by BT Group Plc and Three threatens to derail Britain’s “golden opportunity” to take a lead in the race to launch 5G next-generation mobile services, chief executive of UK telecoms regulator Ofcom Sharon White wrote in the Financial Times on Sunday.

The Catalan government said more than 2 million people had cast a ballot in a banned referendum to leave Spain on Sunday and 90 percent of them had voted in favour of independence.