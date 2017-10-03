FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

2 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK launches 'biggest ever peacetime repatriation' after Monarch collapse on.ft.com/2xNfxfI

Drive to make investment fees more transparent 'falls short' on.ft.com/2xMlkSy

Spending watchdog to probe Learndirect funding on.ft.com/2xMAnM4

Jury told former Tesco executive lied to chairman on.ft.com/2xM4cwr

Overview

The failure of Britain’s Monarch Airlines on Monday left more than 100,000 tourists stranded abroad, prompting the government to start flying them back in what was billed as the country’s biggest peacetime repatriation effort.

The Standards Board for Alternative Investments on Tuesday set out its plans for a new tool to help investors and managers compare costs across investments after an effort to improve fee transparency by alternative investments — including hedge funds, private equity, infrastructure and derivatives — fell short.

The UK’s National Audit Office launched an investigation into government money given to Learndirect, in a move that turns up the pressure on the country’s largest adult training and apprenticeships business.

Three former senior Tesco Plc executives carried on “conniving and manipulating” after a hole in the retailer’s accounts began “spiralling out of control” during the first half of 2014, a court heard on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

