PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5
2017年10月5日 / 凌晨12点10分 / 14 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Mishaps mar Theresa May's fightback at Tory conference on.ft.com/2fLKkic

DeepMind creates research unit on ethics and social effects of AI on.ft.com/2fLwX1H

Goldman Sachs leases more Frankfurt office space ahead of Brexit on.ft.com/2fKH3zH

BoE supervisor urges EU regulators to work together on Brexit on.ft.com/2fKY1xK

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was marred on Wednesday by a calamitous keynote speech interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster and even letters of her slogan falling off the stage.

DeepMind, Google’s London-based artificial intelligence unit, has launched a research department focused on the ethical and social implications of the AI it is creating.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed a lease for new office space in a Frankfurt skyscraper that would allow it to add 800 staff in the German financial capital as the Wall Street bank gears up to shift jobs out of the UK ahead of Brexit.

The UK’s top banking supervisor Sam Woods urged his counterparts in Europe and beyond to work together, as he warned that Brexit would make British banks more complex — and therefore more risky. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

