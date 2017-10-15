FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - October 16
2017年10月15日

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May urges Merkel to end stand-off over Brexit (on.ft.com/2zc5Wfw)

Austrian far-right posts strongest result since 1999 (on.ft.com/2yKsdVk)

Post-crisis rules creating huge financial firms, warns Cohn (on.ft.com/2gG6VO3)

UberEats accounted for about a tenth of Uber's global gross bookings in Q2 (on.ft.com/2ylyEhf)

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to Angela Merkel on Sunday urging the German Chancellor to bring to an end the stand-off over Brexit during this week’s European Union summit.

Young conservative star Sebastian Kurz is on track to become Austria’s next leader after an election on Sunday, but his party is far short of a majority and likely to seek a coalition with the resurgent far right.

National Economic Council director Gary Cohn said on Sunday he sees a “major risk” evolving in clearing houses. Looking at future financial risks, “this is where we should spend some time,” Cohn said

Uber Technologies Inc’s food delivery service UberEATS accounted for about 10 percent of the ride-services company’s global gross bookings in the second quarter, which implies a gross turnover of $700 million to $870 million, according to sources.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

