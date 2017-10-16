FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 晚上11点42分 / 5 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17

2 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet business (on.ft.com/2zrBXAV)

Credit Suisse targeted for break-up by activist hedge fund (on.ft.com/2ytWR4g)

McKinsey admits to errors in South Africa scandal (on.ft.com/2kURjdU)

Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale (on.ft.com/2xLNMVp)

Overview

Airbus SE said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s C-Series passenger jet program.

Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors is launching a campaign for breaking up Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG into three parts, according to people briefed on the matter.

McKinsey said on Tuesday it was embarrassed by errors it made while working with South African utility Eskom on a 1.6 billion rand ($120 million) contract that is being investigated by parliament and police over allegations of fraud.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale on Monday, signalling a possible end to his decade-long reign at St James’ Park.

$1 = 13.29 rand Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below