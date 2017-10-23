FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 凌晨12点32分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Labour threatens to back Tory rebels on Brexit bill on.ft.com/2yGwnLf

Arqiva eyes flotation after sale talks founder on.ft.com/2yGxjiJ

Watchdog has 111 pricing queries on UK defence deals on.ft.com/2yHb8c6

Noble Group to sell Americas-focused oil business to Vitol on.ft.com/2yHbG1E

Overview

Labour will support a dozen amendments backed by rebel Conservative MPs to the government’s flagship Brexit bill if the opposition party’s own demands for changes to the legislation are rejected, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has said.

Telecom infrastructure company Arqiva is set to announce plans to go public with a projected market value of more than 4.5 billion pounds ($5.93 billion) after its shareholders opted to list rather than sell the company.

The Single Source Regulations Office, the body charged with monitoring defence contracts awarded without competition, has called for clarification on the profits being made by certain contractors after more than 100 queries on pricing went unanswered by the Ministry of Defence.

Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd agreed on Monday to sell its Americas-focused oil business to rival Vitol for about $580 million. ($1 = 0.7587 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below