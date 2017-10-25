FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 凌晨12点56分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Philip Hammond plays down 50 bln stg housing boost in Budget on.ft.com/2yJUCb7

MoD urged to crack down on suppliers resisting cost reviews on.ft.com/2yMA7e3

Future of Brexit is up to UK, Tusk warns May on.ft.com/2yKa4UL

AA demands former chair repay 1.2 mln stg after alleged altercation on.ft.com/2yM82Um

Premier League's top clubs lose clash over TV rights on.ft.com/2yLW9he

Overview

UK finance minister Philip Hammond denied on Tuesday that the government is about to borrow 50 billion pounds ($65.65 billion) to invest in housing at next month’s Budget, after communities minister Sajid Javid said at the weekend borrowing more to invest directly in homebuilding should be considered.

The National Audit Office has called on the Ministry of Defence to crack down on equipment suppliers that resist independent oversight of the costs factored into exclusive contracts.

Donald Tusk, one of the European Union’s most senior politicians, said that the outcome of Brexit talks is up to the UK and not Brussels, after Theresa May said she was waiting for the EU to decide on the future relationship.

British motoring group AA Plc is asking its former chairman Bob Mackenzie to pay back of 1.2 million pounds of bonuses after the emergence of a second allegation of public altercation involving the ousted boss.

England’s richest football clubs’ push for a change in the revenue model for overseas TV broadcasting rights was rebuffed on Tuesday by their domestic rivals when the Premier League called off a meeting of club executives to vote on the proposals saying there was “no consensus for change”.

$1 = 0.7616 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below