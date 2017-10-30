FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30
2017年10月30日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Philip Hammond 'between a rock and a hard place' in Budget on.ft.com/2yVNKrh

HSBC faces legal challenge from small businesses on.ft.com/2yX9D9E

Theresa May's 1 bln stg for Northern Ireland on hold as talks falter on.ft.com/2yYKgEz

Overview

Ahead of the autumn budget, Finance Minister Philip Hammond faces the prospect of either abandoning his fiscal targets or ignoring growing demands for more public spending, according to think-tank Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Law firm Stewarts Law is seeking to launch a legal challenge against HSBC Holdings Plc on behalf of small companies that allege they have lost money as a result of being unable to conduct business because their accounts were frozen by HSBC in attempts to crack down on anti-money laundering.

The UK government will hold back the 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) promised by Prime Minister Theresa May to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ahead of imposing a budget on Northern Ireland where talks for a deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein to restore the region’s government are yet to materialise. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

