PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨1点32分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Hammond vows not to break fiscal rules to fund new spending on.ft.com/2z4UFAB

UK's Ineos buys motorcycle fashion group Belstaff on.ft.com/2z5d8Nw

Key details of Brexit impact reports on 58 industries to stay secret on.ft.com/2yZkdgw

UK finance minister Philip Hammond will not break his fiscal rules to increase public spending in the autumn budget and fears investors, already worried by Brexit, will be spooked if he abandons the fiscal framework adopted only a year ago, the chancellor’s allies said.

British petrochemicals company Ineos on Monday agreed to buy fashion brand Belstaff, best known for its waxed cotton motorcycle jackets, in the latest off-beat project by Ineos’s billionaire founder Jim Ratcliffe.

Key details about reports outlining the economic impact of Britain leaving the EU on 58 industries will not be released by the Brexit ministry which said it needs to carry out policymaking in a “safe space”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
