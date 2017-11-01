PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brexit deal 'will favour EU on money', says Davis on.ft.com/2z7EWAK

High stakes as ministers consider crackdown on betting machines on.ft.com/2z71iCx

Burberry's chief designer and ex-CEO Christopher Bailey to quit on.ft.com/2z9zk9a

Overview

Britain’s exit deal with the European Union “will probably favour the union on things like money”, Brexit secretary David Davis told members of the House of Lords on Tuesday, hinting that the UK will have to increase its opening 20-billion-euro ($23.27-billion) offer on the divorce bill to move talks on to the next phases.

Fixed-odds betting terminals, which currently allow gamblers to place bets of up to 100 pounds ($132.77) every 20 seconds on games such as roulette, should have maximum stakes of between 2 pounds and 50 pounds, according to a government review into the gambling industry.

Christopher Bailey, who fashioned Burberry Group Plc into a global label, is to leave the company in 2018, calling an early halt to what he had hoped would be a “wonderful” partnership with new chief executive Marco Gobbetti. ($1 = 0.8593 euros) ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)