PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 18
December 18, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 18

2 分钟阅读

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Fund claims Sky investors could lose out in Disney-Fox deal on.ft.com/2jcxA67

Barclays' commitment to investment banking paying off in UK on.ft.com/2jdfZdX

Legal threat hangs over UK decision on faster rural broadband on.ft.com/2jaVK0s

Overview

Polygon hedge fund, which owns less than 1 percent of Sky Plc, has contacted the Takeover Panel to argue that Walt Disney Co’s takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc could cost minority shareholders in the UK satellite broadcaster a hefty premium unless the regulator intervenes.

Barclays Plc’s is closing in on the top spot in UK’s annual investment banking league tables for the first time since 2012, according to new data from Dealogic, suggesting that the bank’s unpopular bet on investment banking is paying off in UK.

British broadband companies have threatened to launch a judicial review if the government accepts BT Group Plc’s 600 million pounds offer to improve broadband speeds in sparsely populated areas.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Mary Milliken

