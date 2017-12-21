FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 21
December 21, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 21

2 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Damian Green forced to resign in computer porn row on.ft.com/2z5DvPI

LSE leadership dispute was 'slightly Kafka-esque', says Carney on.ft.com/2BpF69i

Brexit transition must end in December 2020, says Barnier on.ft.com/2BqKKba

Overview

Damian Green, UK’s de facto deputy prime minister, was forced to resign on Wednesday by Theresa May after an internal investigation found that he had made “inaccurate and misleading” statements about pornography found on his parliamentary computers nine years ago.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney described the corporate saga involving the departure of London Stock Exchange Group Plc Chief Executive Xavier Rolet as a “slightly Kafka-esque situation”.

The European Union wants a transition period after Brexit to end no later than Dec. 31, 2020, according to the European Commission’s negotiating directives agreed on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

