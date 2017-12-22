PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson faces cold reception on Russia trip on.ft.com/2zdfu9D

Last-minute deal saves Toys R Us UK from administration on.ft.com/2zcwE70

BHP pays $181m for Brazil dam disaster ahead of further settlement on.ft.com/2zdyDYW

Trade minister to stay in post after sex claims reprieve on.ft.com/2zcetP5

Overview

Boris Johnson will appeal to Russia and Britain’s “450 years of shared history” on Friday during what is the first visit to the country by a British foreign minister in five years.

Toys R Us UK reached a last-minute restructuring deal with its largest creditor, the Pension Protection Fund, to avoid falling into administration and risking 3,200 jobs.

BHP Billiton said it will pay up to $181 million for remediation, repair and compensation related to the Samarco mine disaster in 2015.

Mark Garnier, the UK international trade minister, will keep his job after a Cabinet Office investigation found he had not breached ministerial rules.