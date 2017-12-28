FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28
频道
专题
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
半岛局势
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
深度分析
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
中国财经
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 28, 2017 / 1:22 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

2 分钟阅读

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rogue landlords face 30,000 stg fines in fresh crackdown on.ft.com/2zEcjrt

Government urged to act over automation inequality on.ft.com/2zD7gaS

Ascential buys Clavis to help extend reach into data analytics on.ft.com/2zE6lXO

Overview

The UK government is to press ahead with new measures intended to crack down on rogue landlords, including banning people with certain criminal convictions from renting out property, as it tries to win over younger voters in rented accommodation.

The government should oversee a “managed acceleration” of automation to boost economic productivity and ensure robotics and artificial intelligence do not exacerbate wealth inequalities, the Institute for Public Policy Research said in a new report published on Thursday.

Festival and exhibition group Ascential Plc agreed to buy ecommerce analytics provider Clavis Insight on Wednesday in a deal valued at at least $119 million. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below