FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 3, 2018 / 1:27 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 3

2 分钟阅读

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Ryanair seeks UK operating permit in Brexit move on.ft.com/2CsQhyh

* May insists on students being included in migration statistics on.ft.com/2CuI3py

* Steinhoff warns it will have to restate 2015 accounts on.ft.com/2CviWmk

* Moneygram, Ant abandon deal after hitting regulatory roadblock on.ft.com/2CuISOS

Overview

- Ryanair Holdings Plc applied for a British air operating certificate to ensure that it will continue flying in UK post-brexit.

- UK Prime Minster Theresa May is insisting on students being counted in migration figures, even though there are fears that the government will be defeated on the issue in the House of Commons.

- South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd said it may be forced to restate its results for years before 2015.

- MoneyGram International Inc and Ant Financial abandoned their $1.2 billion proposed deal after failing to win approval from CFIUS. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below