PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 1:12 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

2 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Altice announces separation of U.S. and European operations, $1.5 bln dividend

(on.ft.com/2AG8CCt)

ECB takes multimillion hit to offload Steinhoff debt

(on.ft.com/2AHvS2P)

Former RBS trader fined 250,000 stg for role in Libor scandal

(on.ft.com/2AHh4kw)

Oculus’ new Xiaomi partnership on VR takes Facebook into China

(on.ft.com/2CVy2Sk)

    Overview

    Altice announced an organisational shake-up on Monday which would see a spin-off of its U.S. business, Altice USA, and its European operations would be restructured into three units. The telecoms and cable group also said $1.5 billion cash dividend would be paid immediately before separation with plans for a $2 billion share buyback to follow.

    The European Central Bank sold its entire holding of bonds from scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff International last week, data showed on Monday, booking steep losses to offload debt from the company that is facing multiple probes into its accounting practices.

    Britain’s financial watchdog fined a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc trader Neil Danziger 250,000 pounds ($339,125.00) for his role in the Libor-rigging scandal and barred him from working in any regulated financial activity.

    Facebook Inc’s Oculus is teaming up with smartphone maker Xiaomi (IPO-XMGP.HK) to launch its new mobile virtual-reality headset in China, giving the social media giant a foothold in a market where most of its internet services are barred. ($1 = 0.7372 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
