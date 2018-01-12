FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12
January 12, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

French retailer Carrefour said it would buy a stake in online fashion retailer Showroomprive worth 79 million euros ($95.27 million) from furniture chain Conforama, in a bid to accelerate its digital strategy and enter the online private sales market.

Fiat Chrysler said it would pay a bonus of $2,000 to about 60,000 FCA hourly and salaried employees in the United States, excluding senior leadership, joining the ranks of companies passing along the expected benefits of the lower Trump tax rate in the form of employee bonuses.

French bank Societe Generale said it would book a charge of $450 million in the fourth quarter, in part due to a hit from the U.S. tax reform. The bank said the U.S. tax reform would cost it $307 million this quarter, largely due to a reduction in the value of deferred tax assets (DTAs). ($1 = 0.8293 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

