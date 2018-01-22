PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former KPMG partners charged with fraud on.ft.com/2DunTbK

Labour plans outsourcing crackdown on 'rogue suppliers' on.ft.com/2n1sgDO

EU creditors to start talks on structuring debt relief for Greece on.ft.com/2DwTIEH

IMF hails 'broadest' upsurge in global growth since 2010 on.ft.com/2DDlzlK

Overview

- The U.S. government on Monday announced criminal and civil charges against three former staffers of an audit watchdog, accusing them of providing confidential information to help accounting firm KPMG pass regulatory inspections.

- A Labour government could eliminate outsourcing of contracts for private companies on violation of any of the seven new guidelines in relation to such matters after the recent collapse of construction outsourcing company Carillion Plc .

- Euro zone finance ministers welcomed Greek progress in delivering reforms but said on Monday they would only disburse the next tranche of loans once all agreed actions are complete.

- The International Monetary Fund on Monday revised up its forecast for world economic growth in 2018 and 2019 saying that sweeping U.S. tax cuts were expected to boost investment in the world’s largest economy and help its main trading partners.