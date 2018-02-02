FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 12:25 AM / in 2 days

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

2 分钟阅读

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vehicle emissions cheats face UK fines in new crackdown on.ft.com/2DUBCZn

Royal Mail agrees deal on pay and pensions to avert strike threat on.ft.com/2FCoys6

Trump set to authorise release of Russia memo by Congress on.ft.com/2E9KjCo

Overview

- Carmakers that try to cheat vehicle emissions tests could face unlimited fines and criminal charges under proposals set out on Thursday by the British government.

- Britain’s Royal Mail Plc and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Thursday they had reached an agreement to end a nearly 10-month dispute over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme, sending its shares higher.

- The White House will likely give Congress approval on Friday to make public a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against President Donald Trump in its Russia probe, a White House official said on Thursday, as tensions over the disputed document gripped Washington. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
