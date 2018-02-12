PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Diesel-only trains in UK to be phased out by 2040 on.ft.com/2BqPVGy

Weinstein sued by NY attorney-general over sexual harassment on.ft.com/2Bo693k

Citigroup to set up innovation centre in London on.ft.com/2BREJUO

The UK government has set out plans to end “diesel-only” trains being used on Britain’s railways by 2040.

New York attorney-general Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday he had filed a civil suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein, alleging the company’s executives and board had failed to protect employees from movie producer and former chief executive Harvey Weinstein.

U.S. banking giant Citigroup Inc is setting up an innovation centre in London in one of the first strategic investments by a big US bank in the British capital since the Brexit vote. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Alistair Bell)