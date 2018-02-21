PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tory Eurosceptics try show of strength with May on.ft.com/2EI07gQ

UK government threatens to strip Oxfam of public contracts on.ft.com/2Huk4We

Lloyds Bank poised to launch 1 bln stg share buyback on.ft.com/2EHNKkO

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to broker a Brexit that would allow "full regulatory autonomy" outside the EU and the ability for Britain to start negotiating trade deals throughout the two-year transition period that begins in March 2019, according to a letter sent to her by a group of Tory Eurosceptic MPs. on.ft.com/2EI07gQ

Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, threatened to strip existing public contracts from crisis-hit charity Oxfam, saying its former trustees misled donors and regulators about aid workers’ use of prostitutes in Haiti.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to announce plans to buy back 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) of its shares when it releases its annual results on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7143 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)