1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26
2017年6月25日 / 晚上11点10分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Insurers warned of tower fire risk in month before Grenfell. on.ft.com/2sQwwc8

* Rome sets aside 17 bln euros to wind down failing lenders. on.ft.com/2sQKjzf

* Mikhail Fridman fund to buy Holland & Barrett for 1.8 bln stg. on.ft.com/2sQOafR

Overview

* The Association of British Insurers had warned the government of the dangers of flammable cladding on buildings a month before the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

* Italy began winding down two failed regional banks on Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19.03 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.

* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail has agreed to buy health food chain Holland & Barrett for about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)

