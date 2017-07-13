FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天前
UK fund trade body says listing rule changes could hurt investor protection
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 中午11点49分 / 22 天前

UK fund trade body says listing rule changes could hurt investor protection

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's leading trade body for the investment industry said proposed rule changes aimed at making it easier for sovereign wealth funds to list would not give investors enough protection.

The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday said it wanted to loosen the rules on listing state companies, a move many believe is tied to a desire to win business from the impending IPO of Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, was critical of the proposed changes to the rules around gaining a 'premium' listing on the London Stock Exchange.

"A premium listed segment without these investor protections is not a premium segment and will not provide the protections that investors expect." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below