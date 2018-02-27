FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain on March 7 - PM May's spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Britain on March 7 for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May to include topics such as extremism and societal reform, May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The visit will usher in a new era in bilateral relations focused on a partnership that delivers wide-ranging benefits for both the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the spokesman said.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance our co-operation in tackling international challenges such as terrorism, extremism, the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen and other regional issues such as Iraq and Syria.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Stephen Addison)

