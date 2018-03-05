FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 5:25 PM / a day ago

Saudi expects range of deals with Britain during crown prince's visit

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects to sign agreements with Britain covering a range of issues during a visit to London this week by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.

The minister told reporters that Britain’s planned exit from the European Union did not reduce its attractiveness as an investment destination, and he expected the crown prince’s visit to take bilateral relations to a higher level. (Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon)

