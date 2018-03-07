FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

UK PM May says links with Saudi Arabia have saved British lives

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May defended Britain’s links to defence and security ally Saudi Arabia in parliament on Wednesday, saying cooperation had helped save the lives of hundreds of people.

“The link that we have with Saudi Arabia is historic, it is an important one, and it has saved the lives of potentially hundreds of people in this country,” May said in response to a question from opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

