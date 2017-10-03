FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says Whatsapp allows paedophiles to operate beyond the reach of the law
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日

UK says Whatsapp allows paedophiles to operate beyond the reach of the law

1 分钟阅读

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Tuesday that Whatsapp’s end-to-end encryption communication services allowed paedophiles and other criminals to operate beyond the reach of the law.

“We also know that end to end encryption services like Whatsapp, are being used by paedophiles,” Rudd told party activists in the northern English city of Manchester.

“I do not accept it is right that companies should allow them and other criminals to operate beyond the reach of law enforcement,” Rudd said. “We must require the industry to move faster and more aggressively. They have the resources and there must be greater urgency.”

Rudd also called on technology giants such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft to go further and faster to counter extremist material. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)

