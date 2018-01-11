FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charts point to more pain as sterling slips
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

Charts point to more pain as sterling slips

2 分钟阅读

* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sterling extended the previous two days’ losses on Thursday as a struggling retail sector and a widening trade deficit raised concerns among some investors that the currency’s recent gains could be overdone.

The British currency fell to a two-week low in early trades, with some market analysts saying the pound’s decline this week opens the door to more losses in the near term.

“Of all the currencies, the fundamentals are weakest for sterling, and we have a critical technical level here with the pattern for the last few days looking remarkably similar to the highs last September,” said John Marley, head of FX strategy at currency risk-management firm Infinity International.

On Thursday sterling edged 0.2 percent lower to $1.3484, with some market strategists expecting it to weaken to early December lows of about $1.33.

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco missed forecasts for Christmas trading as strong food sales were undermined by weak demand for general goods such as DVDs and computer games.

Economic data has also weighed this week, with the British trade balance for November widening to its biggest in five months, putting further pressure on sterling bets.

Investors have warmed to the bullish sterling theme in recent weeks on expectations of some progress in Brexit negotiations.

Net long bets on sterling are near their highest levels in more than three years, according to data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.

Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 88.53 cents (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by David Goodman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below