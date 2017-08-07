FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
Ex-divs to take 41.3 points off FTSE 100 on Aug.10
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 上午10点29分 / 6 天前

Ex-divs to take 41.3 points off FTSE 100 on Aug.10

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 41.30 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)     DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                 (pence)                          
 Anglo American                  48 (U.S. cents)                  1.61
 AstraZeneca                     68.9                             3.40
 Barclays                        1                  Yes           0.66
 BP                              10 (U.S. cents)                  5.75
 BT Group                        10.55                            3.44
 Diageo                          38.5                             3.71
 Direct Line                     6.8                              0.36
 Fresnillo                       10.6 (U.S. cents)                0.06
 GKN                             3.1                              0.21
 GlaxoSmithKline                 19                               3.58
 Informa                         6.65                             0.21
 Lloyds Banking Group            1                                2.78
 Royal Dutch Shell A             0.47 (USD)         Yes           6.29
 Royal Dutch Shell B             0.47 (USD)         Yes           5.26
 Rio Tinto                       83.13                            3.90
 Rentokil Initial                1.14                             0.08
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)    
 F&C Commercial Property Trust              0.5
 Ferrexpo                                   3.3 (U.S. cents)
 GCP Infrastructure Investments             1.9
 Greene King                                24.4
 Hiscox                                     9.5
 IMI Plc                                    14.2
 Lancashire Holdings                        4
 Northgate                                  11.6
 PZ Cussons                                 5.61
 RPC Group                                  17.9
 St. Modwen Properties                      2.02
 UK Commercial Property Trust               0.92
 Greencoat UK Wind                          1.6225
 Virgin Money                               1.9
 Vesuvius                                   5.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

