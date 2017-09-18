FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21
2017年9月18日 / 上午9点14分 / 1 个月前

Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Old Mutual                 3.53                         0.65
 Taylor Wimpey              2.3                          0.29
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Bovis Homes Group                         15
 Crest Nicholson                           11.2
 Drax Group                                4.9
 Dignity                                   8.64
 GVC Holdings                              16.5 (Euro cents)
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund            3.48
 Ladbrokes Coral                           2
 Petrofac                                  12.7 (US cents)
 Playtech                                  12.1 (Euro cents)
 Redrow                                    11
 Rank Group                                5.3
 Renishaw                                  39.5
 Weir Group                                15
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

