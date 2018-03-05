Ex-divs to take 8.3 points off FTSE 100 on March 8

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.31 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BHP Billiton 0.55 (USD) 3.21 CRH 48.8 (EUc) Yes 1.41 Evraz 0.3 (USD) 0.41 Land Securities 7.88 0.22 Persimmon 125 1.49 Shire 21.46 0.74 Standard Chartered 11 (USc) Yes 0.83 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 4.55 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 7.33 Grafton Group 10.25 Genus 8.1 Jupiter Fund Management 25.8 Ladbrokes Coral 4 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 3.15 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 Renishaw 14 Safestore Holdings 7.84 St. Modwen Properties 4.26 Thomas Cook Group 0.6 Temple Bar Investment Trust 17.48 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)