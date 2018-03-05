FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 8.3 points off FTSE 100 on March 8

3 分钟阅读

    LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.31 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                 (pence)                      
 BHP Billiton                    0.55 (USD)                   3.21
 CRH                             48.8 (EUc)    Yes            1.41
 Evraz                           0.3 (USD)                    0.41
 Land Securities                 7.88                         0.22
 Persimmon                       125                          1.49
 Shire                           21.46                        0.74
 Standard Chartered              11 (USc)      Yes            0.83
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence) 
                                                          
 Ashmore                                                  4.55
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                                   7.33
 Grafton Group                                            10.25
 Genus                                                    8.1
 Jupiter Fund Management                                  25.8
 Ladbrokes Coral                                          4
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust               3.15
 Personal Assets Trust                                    1.4
 Renishaw                                                 14
 Safestore Holdings                                       7.84
 St. Modwen Properties                                    4.26
 Thomas Cook Group                                        0.6
 Temple Bar Investment Trust                              17.48
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
