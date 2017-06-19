Ex-divs to take 1.88 points off FTSE 100 on June 22

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Experian 28.5 (U.S. 0.83 cents) Land Securities Group 9.36 0.28 Mediclinic 4.7 0.07 United Utilities Group 25.92 0.70 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) B&M European Value Retail 3.9 Big Yellow Group 8.4 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 9.15 JD Sports Fashion 1.3 The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.5 PayPoint 54.5 TR Property Investment Trust 6.4 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)