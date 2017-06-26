CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29

(Corrects headline and text to include companies going ex-dividend, previous story said no companies would go ex-dividend) LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.26 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION Babcock International 21.65 0.43 British Land Company 5.84 0.24 Coca Cola HBC 0.44 (Eur) 0.30 International Consolidated Airlines 0.125 (Eur) 0.73 Royal Mail 15.6 0.56 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Cranswick 31 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed Fund 2.5 Nex Group 27 Scottish Investment Trust 5.5 Tate & Lyle 19.8 (Reporting by Kit Rees)