1 个月前
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月26日 / 中午12点07分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 2.26 points off FTSE 100 on June 29

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

 (Corrects headline and text to include companies going ex-dividend, previous
story said no companies would go ex-dividend)
    LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.26 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)      DIVIDEND     STOCK      IMPACT
                                                 (pence)      OPTION     
                                                                         
 Babcock International                           21.65                   0.43
 British Land Company                            5.84                    0.24
 Coca Cola HBC                                   0.44 (Eur)              0.30
 International Consolidated Airlines             0.125 (Eur)             0.73
 Royal Mail                                      15.6                    0.56
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence) 
                                                           
 Cranswick                                                 31
 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed Fund             2.5
 Nex Group                                                 27
 Scottish Investment Trust                                 5.5
 Tate & Lyle                                               19.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

