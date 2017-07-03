FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 上午9点53分 / 1 个月前

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Burberry                28.4                        0.5
 Next                    150                         0.83
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence) 
                                                   
 Aveva Group                                       27
 N Brown Group                                     8.56
 Caledonia Investments Closed fund                 139.9
 Dairy Crest                                       16.3
 Entertainment 1                                   1.3
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust             2.5
 Homeserve                                         11.2
 Monks Investment Trust                            1.25
 Murray International Trust                        11
 Paragon Group                                     4.7
 Pennon Group                                      24.87
 TalkTalk                                          5
 Telecom Plus                                      25
 Workspace Group                                   22.832
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below