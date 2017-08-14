FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17
2017年8月14日 / 中午12点03分 / 1 天前

Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.64 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                     (pence)                 
                                                             
 Ashtead Group                       22.75                   0.44
 British American Tobacco            56.5                    5.05
 Imperial Brands                     25.85                   0.96
 Legal & General                     4.3                     0.99
 Merlin                              2.4                     0.07
 Pearson                             5                       0.16
 Reckitt Benckiser                   66.6                    1.62
 Schroders                           34                      0.15
 Segro                               5.25      Yes           0.20
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)  
                                            
 Man Group                                  3.79
 Evraz PLC                                  0.3 (USD)
 Ibstock                                    2.6
 Kennedy Wilson                             12
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels              2.08
 Renewables Infrastructure Group            1.6 
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

