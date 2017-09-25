Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 28

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.73 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Hargreaves Lansdown 20.4 0.19 Intertek Group 23.5 0.15 Morrison Supermarkets 1.66 0.14 Smurfit Kappa 23.1 (euro cents) 0.19 Worldpay Group 0.8 0.06 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Essentra 6.3 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust 2.5 Hansteen Holdings 1.68 IG Group 22.88 International Public Partnerships Limited 3.41 John Laing Group 1.91 Kier Group 45 The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.5 Travis Perkins 15.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)