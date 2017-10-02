FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 上午9点40分 / 16 天前

Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.5 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                  (pence)                 
                                                          
 Aviva                            8.4                     1.32
 British Land Company             6.016                   0.24
 Kingfisher                       3.33                    0.28
 Next                             45                      0.24
 Smith & Nephew                   9.5                     0.32
 WPP                              22.7                    1.09
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                        (pence) 
                                        
 AA                                     3.6
 A.G.Barr                               3.71
 Balfour Beatty                         1.2
 Bodycote                               5.3
 James Fisher and Sons                  9.4
 Hays                                   6.51
 Hastings Group                         4.1
 Murray International Trust             11
 RIT Capital Partners                   16
 Rightmove                              22
 SIG                                    1.25
 DS Smith                               10.6
 Synthomer                              3.7
 Unite Group                            4.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

