Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 Oct 12
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 下午4点12分 / 9 天前

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 Oct 12

2 分钟阅读

    MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Centrica              3.6                          0.78
 HSBC                  $0.1          YES            5.93
 Tesco                 1                            0.32
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 CLOSE BROS GRP                    40
 DAEJAN HLDGS                      63
 F&C COMM PRP                      0.5
 FINSBURY G & I                    7.4
 NB GLBL FLT GBX                   0.82
 ONESAVINGS                        3.5
 SAGA                              3
 SPIRAX-SARCO                      25.5
 SPECTRIS                          19
 TP ICAP                           5.6
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

