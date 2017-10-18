FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
图片Reuters TV
2017年10月16日

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19

2 分钟阅读

 (Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend)
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                           (pence)                      
 BAE Systems               8.8                          1.09
 Smiths Group              29.7                         0.46
    
The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday:
    
 COMPANY                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 Tritax Big Box REIT Plc                         1.28
 Capita Plc                                     11.1
 City of London Investment                      4.3
 Trust Plc                                      
 Howden Joinery Group Plc                       3.6
 Intu Properties Plc                            3.68
 Marshalls Plc                                  3.4
 Newriver REIT Plc                              4.2
 Senior Plc                                     2.05
 Ted Baker Plc                                  16.6
 
  

 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)

