Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt Developments 34.4 1.34 Ferguson 73.33 0.72 ITV 2.52 0.36 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust Plc 4.7 Booker Group 0.69 Coats Group 0.44 (USc) Dechra Pharmaceuticals 15.33 GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited 1.9 Galliford Try 64 J D Wetherspoon 8 JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust 11 Provident Financial 43.2 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited 1.5 William Hill 4.26 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)