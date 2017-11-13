FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 14.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16
2017年11月13日 / 上午10点39分 / 2 天前

Ex-divs to take 14.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16

3 分钟阅读

    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.56 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Bunzl                     14                         0.18
 Imperial                59.51                        2.20
 Brands                                               
 Marks &                 6.8                          0.43
 Spencer                                              
 Royal Dutch             0.47 (USD)    Yes            6.25
 Shell (A)                                            
 Royal Dutch             47 (U.S.      Yes            5.23
 Shell (B)               cents)                       
 J Sainsbury             3.1                          0.19
 Scottish                1.39                         0.08
 Mortgage                                             
 Investment                                           
 Trust                                                
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Edinburgh                          5.8
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 Genus                             16.2
 Jupiter                           6.5
 European                          
 Opportunities                     
 Sophos Group                      1.4 (U.S.
                                   cents)
 Spire Health                      1.3
 Renewables                        1.6
 Infrastructure                    
 Group Ltd                         
 Witan                             9.5
 Investment                        
 Trust                             
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)

